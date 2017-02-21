Dorothy Mae McKinney Parson, Taylor C...

Dorothy Mae McKinney Parson, Taylor Co., KY/Green Co. Native

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Dorothy Mae McKinney Parson, Taylor Co., KY/Green Co. Native She was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church, Greensburg, KY, and also attended Faith Baptist Church with her husband.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 6 min North Mountain 159,588
Keyaira Grider & Aqua Bridgewater 3 hr Stirring trouble 3
Deputies 5 hr GPD 28
gays 5 hr loveyourneighbor 19
school. 6 hr germs 3
anon 11 hr Horney 4
looking for avon bottle collectors (May '07) 20 hr Marystoy 45
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,696 • Total comments across all topics: 279,152,158

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC