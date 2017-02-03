DAV Service Officer at VFW 6097 - Mon By Joe Hare, Commander, VFW Post 6097 Don Price, DAV service officer will be at VFW 6097, 411 Fairground Street, Columbia, Ky 42728 Columbia, KY, 8am-10pmCT, Monday, 06 Feb 2017, to assist any veteran who needs assistance with VA claims or issues. If you are currently in the VA system bring all current info and correspondence with us.

