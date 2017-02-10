Daryl Branham, 64, Adair County, KY

Daryl Branham, 64, Adair County, KY

Daryl Branham, 64, Adair County, KY He was a United States Air Force Veteran and will be accorded full military honors by VFW Post 6097 at committal rites. He was retired from Whitney & Whitney Lumber.

