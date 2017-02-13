CU to host CME Bishop Thomas at chape...

CU to host CME Bishop Thomas at chapel Feb. 22

Saturday Feb 11 Read more: Columbia Magazine

CU to host CME Bishop Thomas at chapel Feb. 22 By Green Okparaoko , student news writer, Office of University Communications CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. -- Bishop Marvin Frank Thomas Sr., who is the 62nd bishop of the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church of Cincinnati, Ohio, will be speaking at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 at chapel in Ransdell Chapel, 401 N. Hoskins Ave., Campbellsville, Ky.

