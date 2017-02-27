CPD arrests 3 suspects in Bramlett St...

CPD arrests 3 suspects in Bramlett Street burglary/assault case

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

CPD arrests 3 suspects in Bramlett Street burglary/assault case Columbia Police respond to call on North Bramlett Street in Columbia to find victim of forced entry, robbery, and assault, who was transported to TJ Health of Columbia for treatment. CPD's investigation led to a locating suspects at a Campbellsvile hotel where they were joined by Campbellsville Police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Angie rowe 3 hr any info 1
Support Trump 7 hr buckwheat 63
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 9 hr IND 159,660
dreamland motel 10 hr wondering 17
Adair Basketball 12 hr Bert 2
gays 14 hr happy 25
Drug Addicts (Dec '08) 16 hr shew 44
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,405 • Total comments across all topics: 279,202,157

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC