Columbia Woman arrested, faces several drug related charges

Note: An individual charged by police or in a warrant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty at some later criminal proceeding. By Jada Coomer Columbia Police Department On February 3, 2017 at 10:17pmCT, Columbia Police Department Officer Josh Brockman arrested 32 year-old Nicki George of Columbia after being dispatched to investigate a suspicious vehicle on Campbellsville Street.

