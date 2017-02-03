Columbia Woman arrested, faces severa...

Columbia Woman arrested, faces several drug related charges

1 hr ago

Note: An individual charged by police or in a warrant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty at some later criminal proceeding. By Jada Coomer Columbia Police Department On February 3, 2017 at 10:17pmCT, Columbia Police Department Officer Josh Brockman arrested 32 year-old Nicki George of Columbia after being dispatched to investigate a suspicious vehicle on Campbellsville Street.

