Columbia City Council Agenda - Mon 6 Feb 2017

Click on headline for complete agenda The Columbia City Council, Mayor Curtis Hardwick presiding, will meet in a regular monthly called session on Tues, December 5, 2016, at 6pmCT, in City Hall, 116 Campbellsville Street, Columbia, KY with the following agenda: The meeting is open to the public.

