Columbia City Council Agenda - Mon 6 Feb 2017
Click on headline for complete agenda The Columbia City Council, Mayor Curtis Hardwick presiding, will meet in a regular monthly called session on Tues, December 5, 2016, at 6pmCT, in City Hall, 116 Campbellsville Street, Columbia, KY with the following agenda: The meeting is open to the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|4 min
|Strel
|158,774
|Sam genacus
|4 hr
|Mr Twister
|9
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|5 hr
|My bourne
|643
|free to good homes ,boxer dogs (Mar '09)
|13 hr
|Jeffrey Workman
|31
|tax returns
|14 hr
|courious
|58
|Places for rent in columbia
|16 hr
|Roger
|13
|Betty's OKCC (Nov '13)
|Sat
|wow
|59
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC