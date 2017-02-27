Clifford C. Wesley Jr., Casey County, KY
Clifford C. Wesley Jr., Casey County, KY He was a farmer, truck driver, a U.S. Army Veteran and a member of Green River Pentecostal Church. He was the son of the late Clifford Cleo Wesley Sr. & Elizabeth Ann Cain Wesley.
