City Council 6 Feb 2017 - I : Jaycees use of City-owned Pavilion By Ed Waggener In last night's Columbia City Council Meeting, Monday, February 6, 2017, Mayor Curtis Hardwick said the keys to the Jaycees Pavilion at the old Adair County Fairgrounds have been turned over to the City of Columbia, which is now the owner of the property.

