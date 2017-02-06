City Council 6 Feb 2017: Gunfire at Blair Center
City Council 6 Feb 2017: Gunfire at Blair Center Chief Cross tells Council the rise of drug use parallels the rise in gun violence in the community. "Any time you have drugs, you have guns," he said, and noted that gun violence has spiraled out of control because of the rapidly rising drug situation.
