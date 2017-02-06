City Council 6 Feb 2017: Gunfire at B...

City Council 6 Feb 2017: Gunfire at Blair Center

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

City Council 6 Feb 2017: Gunfire at Blair Center Chief Cross tells Council the rise of drug use parallels the rise in gun violence in the community. "Any time you have drugs, you have guns," he said, and noted that gun violence has spiraled out of control because of the rapidly rising drug situation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 hr another viewer 158,869
Adair County Space Cowboys 1 hr Perk 14
Support Trump 3 hr Mr Twister 1
Dianna 9 hr Free 31
bridgette 18 hr Curious 2
144,000 going to heaven (Oct '06) 21 hr Hello 8,320
Piece of work 22 hr Lifer 27
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,394 • Total comments across all topics: 278,646,805

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC