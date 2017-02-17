Cheslee & Jamie Ennis Bloyd, to speak...

Cheslee & Jamie Ennis Bloyd, to speak at Greensburg UMC

Cheslee & Jamie Ennis Bloyd, to speak at Greensburg UMC By Dale Curry Cheslee and Jamie Ennis Bloyd are speaking at Greensburg United Methodist Church, 111 W Court Street, at 10amCT, Sunday, February 26, 2017, during the morning worship service. Part of their testimony will involve their son, Paxton Bloyd, and his treatment for Burkitts Lymphoma.

