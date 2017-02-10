Charlotte Gaby, 91, Taylor Co., KY She was a native of Cadillac, MI, and a resident of Campbellsville, KY, at the time of her death. She was the daugher of the late Clarence & Flossie Elliott Rossell, and the widow of Marvin Leroy Gaby, her husband of over 51 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.