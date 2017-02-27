CAUD will closes part of Hurt Street ...

CAUD will closes part of Hurt Street while installing meter

CAUD will closes part of Hurt Street while installing meter Columbia/Adair Utilities District will have a portion of Hurt Street, Columbia, KY, closed while we install a meter. The closing will just past IGA to Willis Street.

