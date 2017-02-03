Campbellsville University to host Carwile for chapel 8 Feb. 2017
Campbellsville University to host Carwile for chapel 8 Feb. 2017 By Kyrsten Hill , student news writer, Office of University Communications CAMPBELLSVILLE Ky. - Dr. Joel F. Carwile, a member of Campbellsville University's Board of Trustees who pastors First Baptist Church in Athens, Ala., will be speaking at 10amET Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 at chapel in Ransdell Chapel, 401 N. Hoskins Ave., Campbellsville, Ky.
