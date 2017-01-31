Campbellsville Schools' FRYSC to host...

Campbellsville Schools' FRYSC to host volunteer training

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Campbellsville Schools' FRYSC to host volunteer training By Calen McKinney, Public Information Officer Campbellsville Independent Schools Campbellsville Independent Schools' Family Resource and Youth Services Center will host volunteer training at 8amCT/9amET. Thursday, February 9, 2016, at the FRYSC Center, which is located at Campbellsville High School, 230 W Main Street, Campbellsville, KY.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 50 min Strel 158,556
Piece of work 2 hr Wondering 24
Part time toddler sitter 10 hr Jena 3
dreamland motel 10 hr Louisville_gal99 16
cje stevens 15 hr buckwheat 4
Sam genacus 23 hr Jan 5
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) Mon Unsub 641
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,399 • Total comments across all topics: 278,452,409

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC