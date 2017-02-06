Campbellsville HS parent-teacher conferences 13 Feb 2017
Campbellsville HS parent-teacher conferences 13 Feb 2017 Campbellsville High School will host parent-teacher conferences 4pm-5:30pmCT/5pm-6:30pmET, Monday, February 13, 2017, and teachers will be available to meet with students and their parents to discuss grades from the third nine-week grading period. Contact: CHS Guidance Counselor Richard Dooley at 270-849-3709.
