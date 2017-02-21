Born Learning Academy honors graduates
Click on headline for story with photo By Wes Feese, Media Relations, Adair County Schools More than a dozen local families were recognized at Adair County Primary Center Thursday night, Feb. 23, 2017 for their completion of the Born Learning Academy, a series of six workshops for parents of children not yet enrolled in school. The goal of the academy is to show parents how to turn everyday moments into learning opportunities.
