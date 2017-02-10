Bobby Lee will be in concert at Knifley Chapel 26 Feb 2017
Bobby Lee will be in concert at Knifley Chapel 26 Feb 2017 Bobby Lee will be in concert at Knifley Chapel Brethren In Christ Church, 6029 Elkhorn Road, Knifley KY, at 6pmCT/7pmET, Sunday, February 26, 2017. Everyone is invited to attend.
