Billy Joe Fudge: Whitehurst diary refreshes memories

Billy Joe Fudge: Whitehurst diary refreshes memories Comments re article 88707 The Whitehurst Diaries A study of breakfasts then and now By Billy Joe Fudge I just have a few things to say: To Sharon Whitehurst: I enjoy your writing very much and hope you find it in your heart to do more of it. Breakfast at my house was more often than not: Bob White syrup or sorghum molasses, homemade butter, oatmeal, homegrown brown and fertilized eggs, ham meat or side meat or sausage patties or pork chops or jowl meat or any combination of the list, homemade biscuits and white "Bulldog" gravy and fried potatoes more often than not.

