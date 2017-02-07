Big Black Dog Junior now at The Big Black Dog Farm
Junior has been adopted by David and Donna Jones, his new home is well known to the farmers as The Big Black Dog Farm. - Donna Jones Donna Jones : Thanks for the good news.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|CriminalForever
|158,876
|Support Trump
|11 hr
|buckwheat
|2
|Adair County Space Cowboys
|13 hr
|Perk
|14
|Dianna
|21 hr
|Free
|31
|bridgette
|Mon
|Curious
|2
|144,000 going to heaven (Oct '06)
|Mon
|Hello
|8,320
|Piece of work
|Mon
|Lifer
|27
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC