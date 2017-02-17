Big Al and Tom Ricketts
Click on headline for item with photo By Big Al Owens, the Big Rig Trucker Big Al is on the road again, stopped by Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona and got to hang out with Tom Ricketts, owner of the World Series Champion Chicago Cubs. It has been raining here so the Cubs players got most of the day off, but it can't rain all the time and baseball is a sign of spring.
