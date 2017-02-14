Betty Loy Murphy, 72, Adair County, KY
Betty Loy Murphy, 72, Adair County, KY She was a member of Wells Chapel Baptist Church at Breeding and a homemaker. She was the daughter of the late Hansel & Rosa Hill Loy, and the widow of Laymar Murphy.
