Beth Shields named Kentucky State Archivist

20 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Click on headline for complete story with photo By Paige Davidson News from KY Workforce Development Cabinet FRANKFORT, KY - Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet Secretary Hal Heiner announced the appointment of Beth Shields as state archivist and records administrator, and director of the Archives and Records Management Division at the Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives today. Shields has worked for KDLA for seven years.

