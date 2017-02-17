Berea pharmacist convicted of illegal dispensing of Rx drugs
Berea pharmacist convicted of illegal dispensing of Rx drugs Berea pharmacist found guilty of illegally dispensing hundreds of thousands of prescription pills and thousands of boxes of pseudoephedrine and money laundering.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|24 min
|Bigelow
|159,356
|do women really like anal sex (Apr '09)
|8 hr
|Gag
|49
|The dream depot returns?
|14 hr
|Curious
|1
|Where the best Gates
|17 hr
|Regina Tom
|4
|MILFs and Freaks
|Fri
|sexy
|10
|fairvote.org
|Fri
|ringo
|10
|144,000 going to heaven (Oct '06)
|Feb 16
|Insight Seaker
|8,321
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC