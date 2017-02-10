Attorney convicted of defrauding Laur...

Attorney convicted of defrauding Laurel Co. Construction firm

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Attorney convicted of defrauding Laurel Co. Construction firm The evidence at trial established that from 2008 until at least 2011, a company called "Waste Not Technologies," which also went by the name 'Global Green Holdings,' made false promises to the city of Manchester and several would-be contractors who wanted to work on building a green recycling center that would turn municipal waste into useful products like railroad ties and insulation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gypsy Jolee 19 min Not a fan 1
Review: Anthony's Auto Sales (Jan '15) 41 min Wow 7
Deputies 3 hr Dont understand 8
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 3 hr CriminalForever 159,065
School 6 hr Joke 5
Info 6 hr Curious 1
Support Trump 8 hr Anti Judge 43
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,738 • Total comments across all topics: 278,778,720

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC