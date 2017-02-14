Alicia Bosela shares knowledge of Blair Park environment The speaker challenged everyone to think about the good you do if you let fencerows grow naturally rather than mowing and trimming away the native plants needed for a healthy environment... By Linda Waggener Alicia Bosela, owner of Ironweed Native Plant Nursery and a member of the Columbia Adair County Parks & Recreation Board, spoke at the monthly Chamber of Commerce meeting today at Lindsey Wilson College. She shared from her knowledge and experience about the plants and ecology of the 12-acre Jim Blair Park & Recreation Center in Columbia, an asset owned jointly by the city and county, located at 901 Hudson Street, edged by Petty's Fork Creek.

