Agnes Goforth, 86, Yosemite, KY
Agnes Goforth, 86, Yosemite, KY She was a childcare provider, a waitress for Bob and Deans Dairy Dale and a member of Grove Ridge Baptist Church. She was the daughter of the late Jack Greene & Eva Jane Salyers Wall, and the widow of Marcus Creech Goforth.
