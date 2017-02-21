Agenda - Adair Fiscal Court special called meeting 24 Feb 2017
Click on headline for complete agenda By Gale Cowan The Adair County Fiscal Court will meet in a special called meeting at 3pmCT, Fri 24 Feb 2017, in the basement meeting room, Adair Annex, 424 Public Square, Columbia, KY, with the following agenda: Pledge Of Allegiance - Opening Prayer
