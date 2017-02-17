Adair HS Ffa is kicking off National ...

Adair HS Ffa is kicking off National Ffa Week with lunch

Adair HS FFA is kicking off National FFA Week with lunch By Savannah Roy, FFA President The Adair County FFA Officer Team is kicking off National FFA Week by sponsoring a free lunch for all local farmers and agribusinesses on Monday, February 20, 2017, from 10am-12:00pmCT at the ACHS Agriculture Department, Adair County High School, 526 Indian Drive, Columbia, KY. There will be BBQ pork sandwiches, baked beans, cole slaw, and desserts.

