Adair HS FFA is kicking off National FFA Week with lunch By Savannah Roy, FFA President The Adair County FFA Officer Team is kicking off National FFA Week by sponsoring a free lunch for all local farmers and agribusinesses on Monday, February 20, 2017, from 10am-12:00pmCT at the ACHS Agriculture Department, Adair County High School, 526 Indian Drive, Columbia, KY. There will be BBQ pork sandwiches, baked beans, cole slaw, and desserts.

