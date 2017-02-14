Adair Elementary School Academic Team wins District
Click on headline for complete story with photo By Wes Feese Media Relations, Adair County Schools The Adair County Elementary School Academic Team competed Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 in the 2017 District Governor's Cup at Green County Intermediate School and bested two other squads to win and advance to regional competition. In addition to winning the cup, Adair County also claimed first place finishes in Quick Recall and Future Problem Solving , while several students notched individual victories.
