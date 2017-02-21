Adair County High School celebrates National FFA Week

Click on headline for complete story with photo By Wes Feese Media Relations, Adair County Schools The Adair County High School FFA chapter is celebrating National FFA Week with five straight days of agriculture-related activities. Held across the country every year the week of George Washington's birthday, FFA Week serves as a reminder of the great work the program does and allows the ACHS chapter an opportunity to interact with both alumni and future FFA members.

