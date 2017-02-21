Adair County 4-H Home School meeting Tue 21 Feb 2017 By Tony Rose There will be a 4-H Home school club meeting, at 10amCT, Tuesday, February 21, 2017, at the Adair County Cooperative Extension Service, 409 Fairground Street, Columbia, KY. At this meeting we will be making some of the state fair recipes youth can enter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.