Adair Co. BD of Education Special Regular Meeting 16 Feb 2017
This is official notification that the Regular School Board Meeting that is scheduled for February 16, 2017, at 6pmCT will be held at the Adair County High School Library, 526 Indian Drive, Columbia, KY, instead of the Adair County Board of Education Conference Room. This meeting is considered a Special Regular School Board Meeting due to the change in location.
