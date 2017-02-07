ACLL baseball/softball sign up, Joe Johnson Pk., 13 Feb 2017
ACLL baseball/softball sign up, Joe Johnson Pk., 13 Feb 2017 By Jason Somerville The last night for Little League Baseball/Softball sign-ups for 2017, is 5pm-7pmCT, Monday February 13, 2017 at the "Blue Building" at Joe Johnson Little League Park, 167 Doc Walker Road, Columbia, KY 42728. This will be the Final opportunity to sign up for Little League this season.
