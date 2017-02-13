ACHS Boys JVs win 20th District Champ...

ACHS Boys JVs win 20th District Championship

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 11 Read more: Columbia Magazine

ACHS Boys JVs win 20th District Championship By Amy Keys ACHS JV team won 20th District Championship today, Saturday, February 11, 2017, at ACHS. They defeated Taylor County, 80-43, in the first game and defeated Marion County in the Championship game 45-41.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 3 hr FiddleDeeDee 159,150
Deputies 11 hr yep 14
Rats zratx 15 hr fact 5
anon 16 hr Love 2
Support Trump 19 hr trump 45
Piece of work 23 hr Fruit Cake 28
Anthony Sun Raymond 2
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,441 • Total comments across all topics: 278,843,250

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC