ACHS Boys JVs win 20th District Championship
ACHS Boys JVs win 20th District Championship By Amy Keys ACHS JV team won 20th District Championship today, Saturday, February 11, 2017, at ACHS. They defeated Taylor County, 80-43, in the first game and defeated Marion County in the Championship game 45-41.
