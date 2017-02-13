ACES Site Based Meeting re-scheduled ...

ACES Site Based Meeting re-scheduled for 21 Feb 2017

ACES Site Based Meeting re-scheduled for 21 Feb 2017 The Adair County Elementary School regularly scheduled monthly Site Base Meeting has been rescheduled to 3:30pmCT, Tuesday, February 21, 2017 in the Conference Room, ACES, 870 Indian Drive, Columbia, KY. - Steve Burton , Principal, ACES.

