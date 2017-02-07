ACES Cafe makes debut at Adair County...

ACES Cafe makes debut at Adair County Elementary School

By Wes Feese Media Relations, Adair County Schools Students at Adair County Elementary School have another incentive when it comes to their progress in reading and math, as ACES Cafe debuted last Friday as a reward for students showing improvement in those areas. A sectioned off area of the cafeteria with a wide selection of reading material, the cafe will serve as a prize for students who work hard academically.

