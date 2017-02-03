AC Fiscal Court Budget Committee meeting Tue 7 Feb 2017
AC Fiscal Court Budget Committee meeting Tue 7 Feb 2017 There will be a Adair County Fiscal Court Budget Committee Meeting on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at 9:30amCT in the basement of the Adair County Annex Building, 424 Public Square, Columbia, KY. The meeting is open to the public.
