40th year at Bank of Columbia for Rhonda Compton Cox today
She started in 1977 and is currently the bank's Chief Operations Officer. We are proud to recognize this extraordinary milestone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|5 hr
|FFS
|158,548
|Part time toddler sitter
|6 hr
|Jena
|3
|dreamland motel
|6 hr
|Louisville_gal99
|16
|Piece of work
|10 hr
|Billy Bobby 86
|23
|cje stevens
|10 hr
|buckwheat
|4
|Sam genacus
|18 hr
|Jan
|5
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|Mon
|Unsub
|641
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC