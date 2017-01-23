Youth to lead service at Egypt Christian Church, Sun 29 Jan 2017
The Sunday evening worship service at Egypt Christian Church, 4855 Knifley Road, Columbia, KY, will be led by the youth at 6:30pmCT, January 29, 2017. Jacob Doss will be preaching.
