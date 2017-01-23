Youth to lead service at Egypt Christ...

Youth to lead service at Egypt Christian Church, Sun 29 Jan 2017

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

The Sunday evening worship service at Egypt Christian Church, 4855 Knifley Road, Columbia, KY, will be led by the youth at 6:30pmCT, January 29, 2017. Jacob Doss will be preaching.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 7 min CharlieAdamsInKen... 158,270
Red junky motor cycle on snake creek 15 min Wilkerson 2
brent thompson 2 hr silly 8
Employment pay scales 3 hr Bud Dee 2
News KSP: Human remains found in Adair County identi... 13 hr Mister Clean 3
cops 13 hr takeandgive 8
Piece of work 14 hr Dillon 15
Stapleton the snitch 14 hr Brocko 16
Bettys closing (Jan '14) Mon mojo 47
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,596 • Total comments across all topics: 278,240,052

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC