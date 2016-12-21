Welcome Back: Students return for spr...

Welcome Back: Students return for spring semester

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Welcome Back: Students return for spring semester ACPC students work to establish new routines after two-week break By Wes Feese Media Relations, Adair County Schools Adair County faculty, staff, and students returned to school Monday, Jan. 2 after two weeks off to celebrate Christmas and the turn of the calendar to 2017. While both students and employees face the challenge of finding their old routines after a lengthy break, the district's youngest students usually face the biggest adjustment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 16 min usa 157,107
Fivestar 2 hr Just Sayin 12
Places for rent in columbia 2 hr tater 7
Joe Scott Bandy 4 hr GC girl 1
Who photoshops more on Facebook ? 6 hr Wrong 1
Carli Burton 15 hr Wowza 7
second chance outreach (Jul '10) 16 hr Disagree 19
Superintendent retiring??!! 21 hr Band Fan 45
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,163 • Total comments across all topics: 277,541,542

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC