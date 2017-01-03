Walters retires from CU, Garrison is new VP for enrollment
Walters retires from CU, Garrison is new VP for enrollment "At its core, enrollment is about students. It is about recruiting and retaining students whose lives will be changed through Christian higher education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|2 min
|Strel
|157,261
|Dianna
|2 hr
|watcher
|5
|Where is Dianne Mclister
|3 hr
|Gaydar
|25
|Russell Springs, KY, enters second day of water...
|5 hr
|3 stooges
|4
|Joe Scott Bandy
|6 hr
|GC girl
|3
|144,000 going to heaven (Oct '06)
|12 hr
|Gizzo Bizzo
|8,318
|Looking to buy small house
|14 hr
|Buyer
|1
|Superintendent retiring??!!
|Wed
|Mister Clean
|50
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC