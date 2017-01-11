Walmart Training Academy opens to the public 19 Jan 2017 By Linda Waggener The first Walmart Training Academy opens to the public and celebrates its first graduating class on Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 8amCT at the local store, 2988 Burkesville Road in Columbia. The Columbia location will be training approximately 90 Kentucky Walmart employees per week, and was selected, according to local Walmart leaders, because of its central location in the Kentucky Walmart "market", its parkway convenience and the fact that "it's just a really good store."

