V. Kolbenschlag proposes post-holiday...

V. Kolbenschlag proposes post-holiday electronics pickup

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Vonnie Kolbenschlag, citing a story in the December 31, 2016 issue of the Louisville Courier-Journa l on a special holiday drop-off for disposal of electronics gadgets, made redundant by holiday gifts. She wrote that the service is an additional one for the Louisville sanitation service, offered on three Saturdays in January.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 8 min North Mountain 157,053
tony sallee 6 hr fact 1
Carli Burton 12 hr just me 6
Fivestar 13 hr Just Sayin 10
Brandon Dial 13 hr Curious 12
Flex appeal Sat Dare 38
tax returns Fri Mister Clean 28
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,420 • Total comments across all topics: 277,509,937

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC