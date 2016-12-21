V. Kolbenschlag proposes post-holiday electronics pickup
Vonnie Kolbenschlag, citing a story in the December 31, 2016 issue of the Louisville Courier-Journa l on a special holiday drop-off for disposal of electronics gadgets, made redundant by holiday gifts. She wrote that the service is an additional one for the Louisville sanitation service, offered on three Saturdays in January.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|8 min
|North Mountain
|157,053
|tony sallee
|6 hr
|fact
|1
|Carli Burton
|12 hr
|just me
|6
|Fivestar
|13 hr
|Just Sayin
|10
|Brandon Dial
|13 hr
|Curious
|12
|Flex appeal
|Sat
|Dare
|38
|tax returns
|Fri
|Mister Clean
|28
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC