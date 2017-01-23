Two vehicle injury accident of LBN 19...

Two vehicle injury accident of LBN 19 Jan 2017

Two vehicle injury accident of LBN 19 Jan 2017 Drivers, two juveniles, taken to TJ Health/Columbia, KY for injuries From Adair County Sheriff's Office On January 19, 2017 at 10:14pmCT, Deputy Durbin with the Adair County Sheriffs Office responded to a two vehicle injury accident at the 55MP on the Cumberland LBN Parkway. Mr Dakota Gaskins was operating a 2006 Ford Escape when he struck a 1999 Ford Explorer operated by Amber Hatchell, in the rear of her vehicles.

