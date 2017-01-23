Two vehicle injury accident of LBN 19 Jan 2017
Two vehicle injury accident of LBN 19 Jan 2017 Drivers, two juveniles, taken to TJ Health/Columbia, KY for injuries From Adair County Sheriff's Office On January 19, 2017 at 10:14pmCT, Deputy Durbin with the Adair County Sheriffs Office responded to a two vehicle injury accident at the 55MP on the Cumberland LBN Parkway. Mr Dakota Gaskins was operating a 2006 Ford Escape when he struck a 1999 Ford Explorer operated by Amber Hatchell, in the rear of her vehicles.
