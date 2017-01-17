Traffic Advisory - Western Kentucky P...

Traffic Advisory - Western Kentucky Parkway In Grayson County

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY 3:06pmCT/4:06pmET)Western Kentucky Parkway Westbound is blocked near Mile Marker 110 due to an injury crash. Emergency personnel are landing a helicopter on-site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cops 40 min sara 1
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 hr Lorilou 158,012
Surprised..... 1 hr Curosity 1
Dianna 6 hr Family Member 26
Lindsey Miller 9 hr Saint 19
does holt's do good mechanic work (Sep '08) 10 hr wtf 25
Douchebag driving black newer impala 16 hr Descendant 9
County getting rich Tue HotMic 29
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,650 • Total comments across all topics: 278,040,678

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC