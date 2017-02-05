Through the Fire Worship Center opens 5 Feb 2017
Through the Fire Worship Center opens 5 Feb 2017 Troy Strange and Gary Tucker, pastors, announce the "new" Through The Fire Worship Center, 912 Russell Road, Columbia KY, starting, Sunday, February 5, 2017. Service schedule: Sunday School at 9:30amCT.
