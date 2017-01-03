Therapy without a Therapist breakfast...

Therapy without a Therapist breakfast for Veterans 7 Jan 2017

Therapy without a Therapist breakfast for Veterans 7 Jan 2017 By Joe Hare, Commander, VFW Post 6097 On Saturday, 07 Jan 2017, VFW 6097, 411 Fairground Street, Columbia, KY will host its monthly pancake and sausage breakfast for any veteran who may wish to come by. We will be eating from 0700-0900 hrs.

