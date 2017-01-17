The Sneed Family, at Egypt Christian ...

The Sneed Family, at Egypt Christian Church, Sun 22 Jan 2017

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

The Sneed Family, at Egypt Christian Church, Sun 22 Jan 2017 The Sneed Family, Southern Gospel Singing group from Glasgow, KY will be in concert at 6:30pmCT, Sunday, January 22, 2017 at Egypt Christian Church, 4855 Knifley Road, Columbia, KY. This is a free event; however a love offering will be taken.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 5 hr ChromiuMan 158,098
Cody Morrison 6 hr Haha 1
Ex-supertendent has done it again. 6 hr Gay 10
Larry Taylor (Hopper) (Mar '16) 9 hr sowhat 10
Dianna Fri Go back to school 28
Brandie Phelps Fri seriously 6
Do you feel that it is fair to always receive a... Thu Yahoo 5
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,054 • Total comments across all topics: 278,121,274

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC