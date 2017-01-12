Suspects apprehended after 20 mile, high speed chase Columbia Police report drama started with report of stolen vehicle in Russell Heights neighborhood of Columbia, KY Later sighting of vehicle on Fairground Street, where traffic stop initiated but driver refused to stop and high speed chase up KY 206 and a 20 mile chase at speeds reaching 100 mph ensued, ending in the Ozark Community of Adair County, where suspects were apprehended and arrested by Columbia Police Sgt. Gary Roy and Ofc.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.